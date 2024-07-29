10 News First

Rex Airlines Enters Share Trading Halt | 10 News First
NC | News

Just months after the collapse of Bonza, another Australian airline is on the brink of going bust. Share trading in Rex Airlines has been halted and 10 News First has been told the airline will likely be put into administration within days.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
5 mins

Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.