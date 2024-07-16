2 mins

Copa America Final Delay Causes Crowd Crush Chaos | 10 News First The hotly anticipated Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia has lead to chaotic scenes, after a delay to the game's start caused a crowd crush at the stadium gate. The delay, reportedly due to some fans gaining access to the stadium without tickets, lead to fans gaining access to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami by scaling fences and climbing through vents. Shocking footage at the turnstile shows distressed spectators struggling against the weight of the pushing crowd, before a fence gives way to relieve the pressure.