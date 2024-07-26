10 News First

Harris on Gaza: 'I will not remain silent' | 10 News First
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has made her feelings on the conflict in Gaza clear. "It is time for this war to end," Harris said following a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "There is a deal on the table for a ceasefire ... it is time to get this deal done." Harris, the presumptive Democratic candidate in the upcoming Presidential election, supported the ceasefire deal created by President Joe Biden. The deal includes a first phase which consists of a full ceasefire and partial withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, before the second phase, a full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and a permanent end to hostilities.


Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.

