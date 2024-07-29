Heartbreaking Farewell From Policewoman Killed in Wieambilla Massacre | 10 News First
The final brave minutes of life for a wounded young Queensland policewoman have been laid bare in a Coroners Court. Earlier today - for the first time - Rachel McCrow's mother Judy spoke to media outside court on behalf of her family and Matthew Arnold's. She called for immediate law changes around firearms and police communications.
Top Stories
Why Putin Says A New Cold War Between America And Russia Is Coming | 10 News First
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the west a Cold War-style missile crisis could happen as a result of a US plan to deploy long-range missiles to Germany. Plus why a jail in the Congo has had to free thousands of prisoners.
Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Makes $313 Million In Opening Weekend | 10 News First
It’s Marvel Mania in cinemas worldwide after a staggering opening weekend of Deadpool and Wolverine. It pulled in $313 million at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, the biggest this year, and gains the film a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.
International News
Harris on Gaza: 'I will not remain silent' | 10 News First
United States Vice President Kamala Harris has made her feelings on the conflict in Gaza clear. "It is time for this war to end," Harris said following a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "There is a deal on the table for a ceasefire ... it is time to get this deal done." Harris, the presumptive Democratic candidate in the upcoming Presidential election, supported the ceasefire deal created by President Joe Biden. The deal includes a first phase which consists of a full ceasefire and partial withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza, before the second phase, a full withdrawal of the IDF from Gaza and a permanent end to hostilities.
Bernie Sanders Condemns Netanyahu As War Criminal | 10 News First
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a standing ovation after a speech to Congress on Wednesday, outlining a vague plan for a “deradicalized” post-war Gaza. While pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside and dozens of Democrats boycotted his speech, Netanyahu described Israel’s conflict with Iran as “a clash between barbarism and civilisation”. Netanyahu also said efforts to paint Israel as racist and genocidal during its war with Hamas is “outrageous slander”, and Gaza should have a “civilian administration run by Palestinians who do not seek to destroy Israel”. Since October 7, 2023, at least 39,090 people have been killed, including more than 15,000 children, according to Gaza health officials.
Kamala Harris Campaign Scores Historic Early Win | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has kicked off the first full day of her presidential campaign. The US Vice President was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic staffers, who chanted her name, before she launched a spirited attack on former President Donald Trump.
'I love you': Joe Biden's Phone Call to Kamala Harris | 10 News First
U.S. President Joe Biden has urged staffers to "embrace" Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor in a touching phone call into the campaign headquarters in Delaware on Monday. In an address to the crowd, Biden told attendees he was unable to appear in person after testing positive for COVID, but vowed he wouldn't be going anywhere and will be "working like hell" throughout his final six months of presidency.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
Scott Pendlebury Plays 400th Game & Signs Another Season With Collingwood | 10 News First
Scott Pendlebury has revealed he has signed on to play another season in black and white. The Collingwood great is also set to run out for game 400 on Saturday against Carlton, becoming just the sixth player in history to achieve the feat.
South Sudan Basketball Squad Set To Shine In Paris | 10 News First
Sunday Dech is one of four current NBL players who have jumped through hoops to represent South Sudan. The basketball squad of the world's youngest country is set to make games history, becoming the first team to represent the nation at the Olympic level.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.