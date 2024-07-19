2 mins

Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dies At Age 94 | 10 News First Award-winning comedian Bob Newhart, beloved for his deadpan style of humour, has died at age 94. Newhart passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time), following a series of short illnesses, as confirmed by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. The accountant-turned comedian first found success with a Grammy-award winning comedy album in the 1960’s, going on to have a TV and stand-up career spanning five decades. His hit 70s and 80s sitcoms The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart remain his best-known work, however he also appealed to younger fans in several movie appearances including Elf.