10 News First

Court Rules Israeli Occupation Of Palestine Illegal | 10 News First
NC | News

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel's ongoing occupation of the West Bank of Palestine amounts to an illegal act. The United Nations' highest court delivered their advisory opinion on Friday in The Hague, asserting that "Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible." The ruling is not legally binding, however it carries significant weight and makes continued support for Israel increasingly difficult for allied nations. Israeli officials moved swiftly to reject the opinion, calling it "fundamentally wrong."

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.