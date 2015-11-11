Welcome to Neighbours Candice Alley

Melbourne singer and songwriter Candice Alley is stepping back into the spotlight with a recurring guest role on Neighbours.

Candice shot to fame in 2003 with her self-penned debut single Falling in 2003 and was nominated in the same year for the ARIA’s Song of the Year. In 2004, Falling received an APRA Award for Most Performed Single.

While performing has taken a backseat to caring for her six-year-old twins Jagger and Charlize in recent years, she has always had an interest in acting and is excited about the prospect of joining a illustrious honour roll of actors to make their screen debut on the globally successful soap.

“With such a love for acting I feel so fortunate to be part of such an iconic Australian series and working with such an amazing team of people,” said Candice.

Candice, who filmed her scenes in August, plays Cecilia Saint, an intriguing character who is caught up in a plot to unhinge a Ramsay Street favourite. She appears on air on November 11 in Australia and will return to the Melbourne set in the new year to continue the story.