Neighbours Fan Favourite Ryan Moloney, AKA Toadie, To Farewell Ramsay Street

After almost 30 years, the Toadfish says goodbye

Ryan Moloney will farewell Ramsay Street later this year after a long and impressive career with the iconic Australian soap, Neighbours

First gracing our screens in 1995, Ryan quickly became a fan favourite in Australia and internationally. His character, Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi is legendary, a stalwart in television history and one of Australia’s most recognisable faces. 

Ryan Moloney said: “After 30 years playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can’t tell you what is happening to the character - maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I'll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years. And although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera.  I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director - so I really hope that you enjoy that. 

“Thank you all for the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact.  I’ll miss you, I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss Erinsborough… but whatever you do, make sure you don’t miss what’s going to happen on Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “Toadie is an Australian television icon and Ryan is Ramsay Street royalty. The street won’t be the same without seeing him every week, however there’s every chance he will pop back in the future. 

“In the meantime, we’re thrilled to support his directing ambitions and can’t wait for viewers to see how Toadie’s season-long story arc plays out. Ryan’s been instrumental in the journey and has blown us away with his performance.”

Toadie has been on an emotional journey this season, but what’s next for him? Tune into Neighbours to find out how this story unfolds.

Neighbours.  Monday To Thursday At 4:00pm On 10 And 10 Play And 6:30pm On 10 Peach.

