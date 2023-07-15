10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours

Xavier Molyneux Joins Ramsay Street In The New Chapter Of Neighbours

Xavier Molyneux is another new face to expect on Ramsay Street in the new chapter of Neighbours returning home to Network 10 in September.

In his first regular TV role, the 26-year-old joins the cast as Byron Stone, the free-spirited son of legendary character Jane Harris played by Annie Jones.  There are some bombshell surprises in store for viewers when Xavier’s character crosses paths with Hollywood royalty Mischa Barton who just wrapped on the show.

A fully qualified paramedic, the Sydney-sider who now calls Melbourne home, caught the acting bug some years ago, scoring roles in local theatre, as well as working with former Neighbours’ greats Radha Mitchell and Natalie Bassingthwaighte in an upcoming romantic drama Take My Hand to be released later this year.

Xavier Molynuex & Annie Jones Neighbours 2023

Xavier said; “It’s difficult to describe what joining Neighbours has meant to me, having watched it growing up with my sisters pretzeled around our television. It was Simpsons and Neighbours every night without fail. It's been a huge change of pace from working as a Paramedic with NSW Ambulance but I've had some great people helping me along the way.

"I did my first scene with my on-screen mum Annie Jones. Besides just watching and learning from how she effortlessly floats through scenes, Annie has been an amazing sounding board and of course great fun finding my feet alongside Mischa Barton. See you on Ramsay Street!”

Xavier joins five new actors already announced – Shiv Palelar, Sara West, Naomi Rukavina, Marley Williams and Riley Bryant – with still more new and familiar faces to come.

Neighbours will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. UK and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following free to air viewing on Network 10.

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2
NEXT STORY

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

Advertisement

Related Articles

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

Meet The Comedians Taking On Taskmaster Season 2

Are Peter Helliar, Mel Buttle, Aaron Chen, Concetta Caristo and Rhys Nicholson up to the Task?
The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

Fall in love with the most romantic season yet of The Bachelors Australia.
The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

The 2023 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote

It’s TV’s night of nights and voting is officially open for the Aussie public to have their say!
More Fan Faves, More Laughs, More Drama, More Reality And More New Formats Still To Come In 2023

More Fan Faves, More Laughs, More Drama, More Reality And More New Formats Still To Come In 2023

After kicking off the year with powerhouse formats and sensational viewing, 10 and 10 Play still have a wealth of premium content yet to air in 2023.
Nickelodeon Makes A Splat With Dedicated Premium Free-To-Air Channel On Network 10

Nickelodeon Makes A Splat With Dedicated Premium Free-To-Air Channel On Network 10

10 Shake rebrands to The Nickelodeon Channel from Tuesday, 1 August.