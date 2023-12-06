10 play Trending

Ramsay Street Welcomes Maria Thattil To Neighbours

Award-winning media personality, Maria Thattil has stepped onto the Neighbours set this week to commence filming her guest role on the iconic series.

From being crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020 to gracing our screens on Network 10’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Maria is a published author, speaker, actor, and host who is set to add Ramsay Street resident to her long list of credits.

Receiving Marie Claire's 2023 The Voice of Now Award and headlining global campaigns for inclusivity and LGBTQIA+ rights, Maria uses her voice to campaign for change.

Maria joins the cast as Amira Devkar, the older and sometimes bossy sister of Haz Devkar, played by regular cast member Shiv Palekar. It’s an emotional reunion for the siblings who have had challenges with their strict parents. However, despite having her brother’s best interest at heart, not everyone on Ramsay Street is thrilled with Amira’s arrival.

Maria said “I’m so excited to be heading to Ramsay Street to bring Amira to life, and best believe she’s coming in with a bang! It’s a pretty surreal thing to get to play a queer woman of colour on one of the most iconic shows in Australia, as seeing that representation was unheard of when I was growing up. I couldn’t be prouder to join the Neighbours cast and I can’t wait to stir up a little fun.”

Set to debut in 2024, Maria’s character will definitely bring some flair to the vibrant world of Erinsborough.

Neighbours airs Mondays To Thursdays at 4:00pm On 10 And 10 Play and 6:30pm on 10 Peach

