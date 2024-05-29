Neighbours Welcomes Hollywood Real Estate Royalty Chrishell Stause To Erinsborough

Best known for starring in the global hit series, Selling Sunset, Chrishell will arrive in downtown Erinsborough in July to commence filming.

Chrishell will play Yasmine Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting work opportunity. But as you know, there’s always more to the story on Ramsay Street!

No stranger to the world of soaps and entertainment, Chrishell has previously acted in American daytime television sensations All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

For her role in Selling Sunset, Chrishell received an MTV TV & Movie Award for ‘Best Reality Star’, she was recognised by Variety as one of the “40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV” (2023) and by US Weekly as one of the “Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year.”

In 2022, Chrishell married her partner, Australian musician G Flip and released her debut memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. Chrishell is committed to philanthropic endeavours and is a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.

Chrishell Stause said: “I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show! Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Neighbours was recently nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Guest Performance In a Daytime Drama Series for Guy Pearce, marking the first-ever nominations for the show in America.

Set to air in late 2024, Chrishell’s character is bound to bring some Hollywood sparkle to the magic of Ramsay Street.

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 4:00pm on 10 and 10 Play and 6:30pm On 10 Peach