10 play Trending

HomeArticlesQuizzes
Back

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

Neighbours premieres Monday, September 18 at 4:30pm on 10 and 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

It’s finally time to unpack those moving boxes as our favourite Ramsay Street residents are returning for double the drama and double the fun, as they move into two new homes on Network 10.

From Monday, September 18, viewers will have twice the opportunity to catch up with their favourite Erinsborough locals, when Neighbours returns to our screens Monday to Thursday at 4:30pm on 10, followed by 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

We all know that everybody needs good Neighbours, so our glamourous friends at The Bold And The Beautiful are making a move to the new timeslot of 4.00pm Monday to Thursday on 10. On Fridays, The Bold And The Beautiful will air at 4:30pm.

Here’s a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new chapter of Neighbours:

Two of the world’s biggest and most successful soaps are about to live next door to each other and it’s a match made in soapie heaven!

Neighbours will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. UK and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following free to air viewing on Network 10. 

Neighbours premieres Monday, September 18 at 4:30pm on 10 and 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award
NEXT STORY

Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award

Advertisement

Related Articles

Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award

Logies 2023: The Cheap Seats Win Their First Logie Award

It’s official: Tim, Mel and the Cheap Seats gang are outstanding.
Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

Logies 2023: MasterChef Australia Wins Most Popular Reality Program

There were tears all around when the Logie was dedicated to judge Jock Zonfrillo.
Logies 2023: Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Logies 2023: Australian Survivor Heroes V Villains Wins Most Outstanding Reality Program

Touted as one of the greatest seasons of all time, on Sunday night the Logies celebrated Heroes V Villains.
Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

Logies 2023: Have You Been Paying Attention? Wins Most Popular Comedy Program

The HYBPA team took home another Logie, taking their total tally to seven.
TV Week Logie Awards 2023: All The Winners

TV Week Logie Awards 2023: All The Winners

Updating live!