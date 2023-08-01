Neighbours Has The Keys To Two New Homes, And A Premiere Date

It’s finally time to unpack those moving boxes as our favourite Ramsay Street residents are returning for double the drama and double the fun, as they move into two new homes on Network 10.

From Monday, September 18, viewers will have twice the opportunity to catch up with their favourite Erinsborough locals, when Neighbours returns to our screens Monday to Thursday at 4:30pm on 10, followed by 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.

We all know that everybody needs good Neighbours, so our glamourous friends at The Bold And The Beautiful are making a move to the new timeslot of 4.00pm Monday to Thursday on 10. On Fridays, The Bold And The Beautiful will air at 4:30pm.

Here’s a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new chapter of Neighbours:

Two of the world’s biggest and most successful soaps are about to live next door to each other and it’s a match made in soapie heaven!

Neighbours will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. UK and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following free to air viewing on Network 10.

Neighbours premieres Monday, September 18 at 4:30pm on 10 and 6:30pm on 10 Peach and 10 Play.