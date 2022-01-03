Neighbours Classics

Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Neighbours - 3 January 2022
Drama
Ned decides he's all in with Amy and the poly-relationship is back on track. David has an idea of what could really be the issue with Harlow.
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
About the Movie
Watch classic episodes of Neighbours from the 2010's and 2020's.
Neighbours is set in Ramsay Street, a residential cul-de-sac in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.
Exploring the trials and tribulations of families and friends, Neighbours brings the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and beyond.
Starting in 1985, Neighbours has become an Australian icon and the longest running drama series in Australian television history, launching the careers of stars like Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie.