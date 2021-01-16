Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

'This Is A Really Exciting Moment For Me': Margot Robbie's Brother Cameron Is Joining Neighbours

'This Is A Really Exciting Moment For Me': Margot Robbie's Brother Cameron Is Joining Neighbours

Yes, you read that right! Cameron will be following in his sister Margot's footsteps when he joins the cast of iconic Aussie soapie, Neighbours. Huzzah!

Known for Aussie films such as I.C.U, Gifted and People You May Know, 25-year-old up-and-comer Cameron Robbie will be joining the Erinsborough gang in 2021, playing lifeguard Jesse Porter. 

Jesse’s wealthy background has meant growing up under certain kinds of pressures, which he’s hoping to catch a break from. A summer job at Lassiters Hotel will be the perfect place to take stock and figure out what he wants to do with his life.

“Acting has always been one of my strongest passions,” Cameron said. “So honestly this is a really exciting moment for me to be able to do what I love and join the cast of Neighbours. Jesse arrives on the scene appearing to be fun loving, taking on a summer job at Lassiters. But in true Neighbours fashion, there may be some twist and turns in his storyline!"

Cameron's role will be a guest role, with his first episode airing in March this year. However, our fingers and toes are crossed that Paul Robinson will give him a more permanent gig at Lassiters!

Catch all with your favourite Neighbours, 6.30 weeknights on 10 Peach, or catch up on 10 play

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.