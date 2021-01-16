'This Is A Really Exciting Moment For Me': Margot Robbie's Brother Cameron Is Joining Neighbours

Known for Aussie films such as I.C.U, Gifted and People You May Know, 25-year-old up-and-comer Cameron Robbie will be joining the Erinsborough gang in 2021, playing lifeguard Jesse Porter.

Jesse’s wealthy background has meant growing up under certain kinds of pressures, which he’s hoping to catch a break from. A summer job at Lassiters Hotel will be the perfect place to take stock and figure out what he wants to do with his life.

“Acting has always been one of my strongest passions,” Cameron said. “So honestly this is a really exciting moment for me to be able to do what I love and join the cast of Neighbours. Jesse arrives on the scene appearing to be fun loving, taking on a summer job at Lassiters. But in true Neighbours fashion, there may be some twist and turns in his storyline!"

Cameron's role will be a guest role, with his first episode airing in March this year. However, our fingers and toes are crossed that Paul Robinson will give him a more permanent gig at Lassiters!

