The Donovan Family Tradition Continues On Neighbours

Daughter of Neighbours royalty, Jason Donovan, and granddaughter of Ramsay Street patriarch Terence Donovan, Jemma heads to Ramsay Street to play the quick witted and complicated Harlow Robinson.

Jemma’s character is a whip smart, diplomatic, complex young lady with a curious mind. And trust us when we say that she will waste no time in making her mark in Erinsborough.

Another Robinson on Ramsay Street can only mean one thing - DRAMA! Her complicated family history starts unravelling before her eyes as the search for her father reveals much more than she was anticipating.

So mark it in your diaries and make sure you witness the Donovan family tradition as it continues this Monday, July 15 at 6.30pm.

Watch Neighbours 6.30pm weeknights on 10 peach and catch up on 10 play