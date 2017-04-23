New Rebecchis On The Block

1. Shane is the eldest of the Rebecchi boys. He was last seen back in 1995 before he was sent to prison for doing B&Es all over Erinsborough. He later escaped prison, and then turned himself in after his brother Stonefish convinced him it was the right thing to do.

2. Many things have changed for Shane since 1995, and after years living on a farm in Bourke, he’s moving to town with his wife Dipi, and daughters Kirsha and Yashvi.

3. The new Rebecchis will be taking over Harold’s Café.

4. Shane, like most people in his family, has a fish name for a nickname – Pufferfish. His daughters are Clownfish and Lionfish.

5. Pufferfish contain a poison called tetrodotoxin which is more deadly than cyanide. Just one fish has enough to kill 30 people. We hope this does not end up on the menu at Harold’s.

6. Shane may or may not be up to something dodgy, with a woman who is not his wife.

7. On further investigation, the woman who is not Shane’s wife is likely his sister-in-law. She is sad about something and has a secret which may or may not be the thing she’s sad about.

8. When Shane’s sister-in-law is sad, she throws rice from a banana leaf into ponds. This may or may not be an indicator of what’s to come on the new menu at Harold’s.

9. Shane doesn’t wear Hawaiian shirts like his brother Toadie, he wears flannelette shirts and a stockman’s hat. Both these things go very well with…

10. The bush poetry he recites. That’s correct, this man knows his Banjo Patterson, by heart.

11. It’s been alleged that Shane’s wife Dipi and his mother Angie, get along like a house on fire. This is very interesting, as Angie’s never really liked any of Toadie’s wives. Dipi must be really something. That, or someone’s lying.

12. Shane and Dipi have a son who doesn’t seem to be coming with them to Erinsborough. He could be in prison like his father once was, or travelling the world on a gap year, or in witness protection, or a monastery. One thing’s for sure, he’s certainly not sleeping with the fishes.

Shane Rebecchi's family arrive 6.30 tonight on ELEVEN

