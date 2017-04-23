Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

New Rebecchis On The Block

New Rebecchis On The Block

It’s one of Erinsborough’s most iconic families, and it’s about to get bigger.

1. Shane is the eldest of the Rebecchi boys. He was last seen back in 1995 before he was sent to prison for doing B&Es all over Erinsborough. He later escaped prison, and then turned himself in after his brother Stonefish convinced him it was the right thing to do.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

2. Many things have changed for Shane since 1995, and after years living on a farm in Bourke, he’s moving to town with his wife Dipi, and daughters Kirsha and Yashvi.

3. The new Rebecchis will be taking over Harold’s Café.

4. Shane, like most people in his family, has a fish name for a nickname – Pufferfish. His daughters are Clownfish and Lionfish.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

5. Pufferfish contain a poison called tetrodotoxin which is more deadly than cyanide. Just one fish has enough to kill 30 people. We hope this does not end up on the menu at Harold’s.

6. Shane may or may not be up to something dodgy, with a woman who is not his wife.

7. On further investigation, the woman who is not Shane’s wife is likely his sister-in-law. She is sad about something and has a secret which may or may not be the thing she’s sad about.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

8. When Shane’s sister-in-law is sad, she throws rice from a banana leaf into ponds. This may or may not be an indicator of what’s to come on the new menu at Harold’s.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

9. Shane doesn’t wear Hawaiian shirts like his brother Toadie, he wears flannelette shirts and a stockman’s hat. Both these things go very well with…

10. The bush poetry he recites. That’s correct, this man knows his Banjo Patterson, by heart.

Neighbours, 2017, channel eleven

11. It’s been alleged that Shane’s wife Dipi and his mother Angie, get along like a house on fire. This is very interesting, as Angie’s never really liked any of Toadie’s wives. Dipi must be really something. That, or someone’s lying.

12. Shane and Dipi have a son who doesn’t seem to be coming with them to Erinsborough. He could be in prison like his father once was, or travelling the world on a gap year, or in witness protection, or a monastery. One thing’s for sure, he’s certainly not sleeping with the fishes.

Shane Rebecchi's family arrive 6.30 tonight on ELEVEN

Catch up on Neighbours here on tenplay

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.