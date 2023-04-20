Neighbours

Mischa Barton Joins The Cast Of Neighbours In An Extended Guest Role.

Ramsay Street, here she comes!

International film and television star, Mischa Barton, is swapping California for Erinsborough, to join the residents of Ramsay Street in an extended guest role on Neighbours.

Mischa will portray the character of Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be.

From living the teenage dream in The O.C, to sending shivers down our spines in The Sixth Sense, working alongside Hollywood royalty in Notting Hill to the glitz and glamour of The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa’s extensive film and television career spans more than two decades.

Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “We are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter. Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street.”

Mischa Barton said: “I’m excited to be part of this iconic show's next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia, a place I know and love! I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

The British-American actress is set to make her on screen debut in the street where good neighbours become good friends, when the revitalised series of Neighbours airs later this year.  

Neighbours will continue to be broadcast in Australia on Network 10, its home for over three decades. UK and U.S. audiences can view the series on Amazon Freevee plus Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following free to air viewing on Network 10.

