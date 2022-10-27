Guide To Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion On 10 Play

Find out about all the fashion features, news and interviews available on 10 Play throughout the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

For those who love their fashion, you will be able to watch 10 Play's designated 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion Stream, we will also be taking you behind the scenes for the Myer Fashions on the Field while you can catch up with some of the best fashion tips from our Network 10 experts!

10 Play's Official Myer Fashion on the Field Stream

If fashion is your thing, then look no further than Myer Fashions on the Field LIVE Stream on 10 play. You will be able to watch all the latest in fashion across the four massive days out at the Carnival.

Watch all the latest fashion competitions live with commentary from our Fashion team.

Rob Mills, Georgia Tunny, Archie Thompson and Natalie Hunter will be providing you with all the latest fashion news from the Birdcage and around Flemington. Hear from the crew as they give their fashion tips!

Myer Fashions on the Field 2022

Myer Fashions on the Field is back in 2022! All the very best in fashion will be there for all to see with plenty of competitions and prizes on offer throughout the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

For the first time, all Australians, New Zealanders, women, and men can participate digitally in the competition with the hopes of taking home the Best Dressed or the Best Suited Awards. Additionally, all attendees will be able to enter in-person at Flemington across all the race days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

To ensure you don’t miss out on any fashion-action this upcoming week, check out the 2022 Myer Fashions on the Field Schedule, where you can find times for all the fashion events in the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Lexus Melbourne Cup Day and Kennedy Oaks Day.

Relive All the Fashion from the Past

Check out all of 10 Play's fashion news and features pieces to ensure you keep you up to date with all the trends, or if it's history that you're after then check out our some historical footage from past Melbourne Cup Carnivals as we celebrate 60 years of Fashions on The Field.

We also have all the videos from past competitions available to watch on demand. Watch all the entrants from the the last three years to see some of the stunning outfits that graced the Carnival!

