Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador Christian Wilkins is back at Flemington

The VRC today announced that actor, model and author Christian Wilkins will again be gracing Flemington Racecourse as a 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador

The regular racegoer will attend Penfolds Victoria Derby Day where he will judge the 61st Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field competition, and experience all the magic that Cup Week has to offer including the world-famous Birdcage Enclosure.

"This year marks my second as an official ambassador and I'm incredibly excited to return to Flemington for another year of thrilling racing and unforgettable fashion,” he said.

“I am particularly looking forward to seeing all the chic, monochromatic Fashions on The Field entrants on the day. My advice to anyone thinking of entering on course is to embrace the theme of the day but be adventurous! Fashion is meant to be fun and there’s no better catwalk than Cup Week.”

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said he is thrilled to welcome Christian, a much-loved media personality, back for the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

“Christian’s fantastic fashion sense and exuberant personality add a new dimension to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and we’re pleased he will be joining us again and casting his discerning eye over Fashions on the Field entrants on Penfolds Victoria Derby Day as well as promoting the iconic competition,” he said.

Racegoers who attend Flemington across the first three days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival can enter the Fashions on the Field competition in person at a dedicated on-course registration site in The Park, with overall winners to be announced live in the afternoon of Kennedy Oaks Day, Thursday 9 November.

Winners and finalists of Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field will share an incredible suite of cash and prizes valued at over $350,000. The Best Dressed and Best Suited Awards will each boast over $121,000 in prizes, with overall winners receiving $45,000 in cash, along with fantastic prizes from VRC sponsors.

The winner of the Emerging Designer Award will be recognised with a trip of a lifetime to Paris. To further their fashion career, they will attend Paris Fashion Week for the Zimmermann show as a guest of Vogue Australia, valued at over $48,000. The major prize for the Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award is $5,000 cash plus other exciting prizes and an invitation to the exclusive National Gallery of Victoria Gala black-tie party on Saturday 02 December, valued at over $37,000. The winning entry will also be donated to the NGV Fashion & Textile Archive.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival commences with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday 4 November, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on the first Tuesday of November on 7 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 9 November and Tab Champions Stakes Day on Saturday 11 November.

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

