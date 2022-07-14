From pottery, pyrography and macramé, to carving, crocheting and even a Chris Hemsworth lampshade, Making It Australia is the heart-felt, inspirational and epic new crafting and DIY series lockdown has us craving.

Coming soon to 10, Making It Australia brings together the country’s most talented Makers to showcase their artistic genius, under the watchful eyes of our hilarious hosts Susie Youssef and Harley Breen.

Judged by Game Of Thrones and Moulin Rouge production designer and art director, Deborah Riley and successful paper engineer, Benja Harney, who's work featured for the City of Sydney’ New Year’s campaign in 2016-2017 and recently he was commissioned by the Australian Olympics Committee to create a welcome art piece for their Olympic Village at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Ahead of the series premiere, meet all the makers, find them on Instagram and visit their bio pages. Get an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come with the Making It Australia teaser trailer. Plus, you can learn all about the judges, get to know the hosts and watch exclusive extras.