Making It Australia 2021: Meet All The Makers

From architects to fashion designers and everything in between, get ready to witness some over-the-top, crafty projects, but in the best possible way.

Before the season starts, we've compiled everything we know about the makers, so keep reading to find out.

Andrew

Andrew is a 62-year old scrap metal artist from New South Wales.

He discovered crafting when his wife suggested he go to the shed and try and get creative. He specialises in scrap metal work sculptures with additional experience in metal fabrication, drawing, cartooning and painting. His large-scale works have become tourist attractions for regional areas all across the east coast.

Dan

Dan is a 37-year old plumber from South Australia.

Although Dan is a master plumber, he’s more a ‘Dan of all trades’ with experience in metalwork, woodwork, masonry, welding, silver and gold smithing. A pocket-rocket with a passion for pimping cars and recycling, Dan credits his passion for making and creativity from his father, who was also creative and served in the Airforce.

Denise

Denise is a 61-year old sculptor from Western Australia.

The coolest grandmother this side of the Making It barn, Denise is committed to her craft and her family. She specialises in large 3D metal and stainless-steel sculptures and skilled in welding, woodwork, textiles, paint finishes and knitting.

George

George is a 41-year old prop maker from New South Wales.

Working across multiple disciplines including mural painting, drawing, welding, steelwork, and pattern making, George says she is most satisfied repairing or repurposing something, rather than throwing it away. Outside of making, George is a keen gardener, avid reader and loves to cook.

Jack

Jack is a 31-year old architect from Victoria.

Studying architecture in Tokyo, Jack spent a lot of his childhood in Indonesia where his father, also an architect, worked. Being inspired by the way things could be crafted by hand set him up on his future career path. While architecture is his primary profession, Jack also has experience with textile sewing, and casting work.

Kat

Kat is a 22-year old kids entertainer and crafter from South Australia.

Confident and energetic; textiles are Kat’s specialty. Studying home economics in high school sparked her creative passion and she now makes her own clothes, bags, upholstery and quilts. Kat’s crafting skills help enhance her part time job as a children’s entertainer, wowing kids at birthday parties and special events with elaborate costumes and props.

Rehana

Rehana is a 32-year old graphic designer from New South Wales.

Rehana’s love of crafting comes from her siblings. Her big sister would come home for the summer with a new crafting hobby, and Rehana would have to use those skills to keep her younger siblings entertained. Aside from her day job as a graphic designer, she also specialises in baking ridiculous cakes, painting, crocheting, paper craft and not to mention jewellery and fabric design.

Rizaldy

Rizaldy is a 55-year old animator from New South Wales.

Born in the Phillipines, Rizaldy moved to Australia 29 years ago with the offer of a dream job; animating for the Walt Disney Company. After his 14 years with Disney, his making skills went from 2D to 3D, eventually making tangible toys and characters from scratch. It was a full circle moment for him, as his father once did the same when the family couldn’t afford their own toys. Suitably, his motto is ‘why buy when you can DIY!’

Robert

Robert is a 32-year old artist from Victoria.

Born in Melbourne, then relocating to Adelaide and back to Melbourne as a teenager, Robert had a sliding doors moment where he was set to play football professionally, but chose to pursue art instead. Robert specialises in Aboriginal art, from painting to sculpting to woodcarving, all with the aim to celebrate Gunnai, Waradjuri, Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta culture.

Russell

Russell is a 32-year old costume maker from Victoria.

Making, is Russell’s way of giving. They love helping people sparkle and feel beautiful. Nonbinary, loveable and downright fabulous, Russell is our glamour expert. Working with countless drag artists and performers to elevate their looks; from wigs to feathers, crowns to dress making, they’ve got it covered.

Sai-Wai

Sai-Wai is a 46-year old mixed media artist from Victoria.

Lush and over the top, Sai-Wai calls herself an all-rounder because she will try it all. Specialising in fashion design and mixed media sculpture, she also makes a lot of 3D pieces using paper, textiles and embroidery.

Stephanie

Stephanie is a 45-year old mum from Victoria.

An absolute super-woman to her two kids, Stephanie likes to spend months planning their parties with matching invites, decorations, table settings and costumes. Naturally, everything must adhere to theme and Stephanie has been known to create some unusual things such as cakes built on remote control cars, or hats with mini speakers in them.

Will

Will is an apprentice electrician from New South Wales.

Even though Will is Making It’s youngest maker, we like to say he’s an old soul. Driven, hardworking and always up for learning new things, he wants to be part of Making It to inspire young people to get creative rather than just sitting in front of a screen. Will’s specialty is in metal work. He has strong experience in blacksmithing, knife making metal fabrication, woodwork as well as manipulating and treating leather.

Making It Australia premieres Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.