Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 11
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sat 30 Oct 2021
It is the semi final of Making It and there is only one more episode before one Maker wins the $100,000 and the patch for Master Maker. Today's challenges are all about hopes and dreams.
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1