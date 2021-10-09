Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 8
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sat 9 Oct 2021
The remaining 6 Makers are asked to create a well designed invention, device or gadget which needs to solve a problem in your life or in the life of a loved one.
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1