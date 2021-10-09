Making It Australia

Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 8
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 9 Oct 2021

The remaining 6 Makers are asked to create a well designed invention, device or gadget which needs to solve a problem in your life or in the life of a loved one.

