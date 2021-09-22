Sign in to watch this video
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 3
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Wed 22 Sep 2021
11 Makers return to the crafting barn for two Home Sweet Home themed challenges. Our Makers have three hours to create a Hometown Diorama set inside a glass jar!
Season 1