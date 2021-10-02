Making It Australia

Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 7
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 2 Oct 2021

In this Episode, Makers have three hours to create a functional Musical Instrument. This instrument should feel unusual and innovative and take inspiration from the part music has played in their lives.

