Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 10
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 23 Oct 2021

The last 5 Makers are faced with a Mega Craft challenge "Shed Hack." The eleven-hour build is all about revamping the traditional garden shed, and to turn it into something beyond a storage facility.

