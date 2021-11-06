Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 12
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sat 6 Nov 2021
It's the grand finale and 2 challenges left before one maker wins the $100,000. Today's challenges are all getting the party started. Makers have 3 hours to create a 3D invitation to a popup party.
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1