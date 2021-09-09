Making It Australia 2021: Where To Follow The Makers On Instagram

The season has almost kicked off and we are so excited to see what our talented Makers will create.

If, like us, you’re about to become DIY-obsessed and want to follow the Makers on Instagram to get your fix of all things crafty, we’ve got you covered!

Here’s where to follow all the Makers on Instagram:

Andrew - @scrapartoz

Dan - @deleurdesign

Denise - @denisepepperart

George - @george_can_create_it

Jack - @toyarchitecture

Kat - @kathalligan_

Rehana - @day_night_dusk

Rizaldy - @rizaldyvalencia

Robert - @robertmichaelyoung

Russell - @luckyfellow

Sai-Wai - @saiwaifoo

Stephanie - @stephitupwithstephanie

Will - @willmade_aus

Making It Australia premieres Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand