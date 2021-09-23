Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 4
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Thu 23 Sep 2021
This episode is all about food! craft you can eat, food that's been crafted, art that's edible. First, Makers have three hours to work in a pair to create a classic food pair costume!
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1