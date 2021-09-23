Making It Australia

Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 4
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 23 Sep 2021

This episode is all about food! craft you can eat, food that's been crafted, art that's edible. First, Makers have three hours to work in a pair to create a classic food pair costume!

