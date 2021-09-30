Making It Australia

Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 6
G | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 30 Sep 2021

The Makers are tasked to create their own Backyard Oasis in this Mega Craft Challenge. Having eight hours to build, they must include a focal point in their oasis such as a fire pit, BBQ or fountain.

