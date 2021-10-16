Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 9
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Sat 16 Oct 2021
In this episode, Makers have 3 hours to create a comfort toy for children in need. Special guest judge, The Queen of Craft, Tonia Todman helps the judges in deciding who wins the Master Craft patch.
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1