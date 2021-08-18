Loveable Larrikins Adam and Symon Return To Gogglebox

Having appeared on the show for the first 10 seasons, the duo will return to the four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show when it premieres Thursday, 9 September at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand - donning their fun socks, of course.

Best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon met on a university pub crawl as students. All these years later, they still share similar interests, with careers as physiotherapists and co-hosting the Adam and Symon Show podcast.

Adam recently married his partner Rachel in a stunning outdoor wedding, with Symon standing by his side. Now, the die-hard AFL fans will become reacquainted on the couch to offer up some witty commentary on Australia's favourite TV shows.

“We’ve spent so much time on the couch in the last year, we thought it was only natural to come back to Gogglebox!” said Adam and Symon unanimously.

The 14th season sees most of Australia’s favourite households back on the couch ready to share their thoughts, feelings and often hilarious opinions and reactions of what’s on our television screens.

Unfortunately, the Delpechitra and the Elias families, who reside in Sydney COVID hotspots, will sadly sit out this season.

Mother and daughter, Emmie and Kerry Silbery, will sit on their own couch in their own home for the first time, joined by third generation Isabelle zooming in from their usual couch, for the safety of Gogglebox’s beloved 93-year-old Emmie.

Sarah Marie, Matty and their almost two-year-old son Malik, will zoom in with best mate and ‘uncle’ Jad, and frontline worker/nurse Kaday will settle on her couch with best friend Chantel zooming in.

Ready to return to their lounges once again are five of the six original households, including dealers of indigenous art Mick and Di who just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, and flatmates and surfing mates Milo and Nic.

Gogglebox Season 14 returns Thursday, September 9 on 10. Or, catch up for 48 hours only on 10 play on demand