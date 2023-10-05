Gogglebox

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 8
M | Light Entertainment

It's footy Grand Final week, and the Goggleboxers are on the edge of their seats cheering on their favourite teams.

Video Extras
Articles

Highlights

5 mins

Celebrity Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 11

Watch the best bits of Gogglebox featuring some of Australia's well-known personalities.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 10

The Goggleboxers gather on the couch together for the final time this season.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 9

The Goggleboxers get stuck into all the drama from the Real Housewives of Sydney, Heat and The Amazing Race Australia.

5 mins

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 7

The Goggleboxers get excited over the best Shark Tank pitch ever, and fall in love with the new 10 Play show 'I Kissed A Boy'.

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 6

The Goggleboxers settle in for a night of The Masked Singer, Hard Quiz and The Inspired Unemployed.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 5

The Goggleboxers get their thinking caps on and try to guess which celebs are under the masks.

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 4

The Goggleboxers get their sass on with RuPaul's Drag Race, and learn fun facts about tomato sauce on WTFAQ

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 3

Thank God for another episode of Gogglebox! The households get stuck into Mother and Son, and the brand new season of Shark Tank.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 2

The Goggleboxers remember Sir Michael Parkinson, and get invested in an intense auction on Location, Location, Location.

Season 18