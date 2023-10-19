Blockbuster Line-Up Of Stars Revealed For Celebrity Gogglebox Australia

Network 10 today announced the stellar line-up of stars including leading comedians, television, and radio stars, who will appear on their couches for a one-off special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia on Thursday, 26 October helping to raise awareness for ReachOut Australia.

Turning their hand to be the country’s most opinionated viewers for the first time are radio and television stars, best friends Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box together on the couch, along with some of Australia’s favourite personalities, comedians Anne Edmonds and partner Lloyd Langford, The Real Housewives of Sydney stars Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil and The Great Australian Bake Off judge Darren Purchese and host Natalie Tran. Returning armchair critics are Australian wildlife warriors, The Irwin’s - Terri, Bindi & Robert along with one of Australia’s favourite comedians Dave Hughes and wife Holly Ife, Australian comedy royalty Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain will be joined for the first time by Urzila Carlson. Also returning are entertainers Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell along with mates 2022 Australian of the Year and Paralympian Gold Medallist Dylan Alcott and MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen.

Carrie Bickmore said: “I already spend time on Fifi's couch watching TV and chatting, so this really is the perfect gig for us!"

Fifi Box said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia, how could I pass up the opportunity to hang out on the couch with my mate Carrie and watch some great television. I have been in training for this gig for years!”

Celebrity Gogglebox Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Company) production for FOXTEL and Network 10.

Premieres Wednesday, 25 October At 7.30pm On FOXTEL And Thursday, 26 October At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.