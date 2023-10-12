Highlights
Celebrity Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 11
Watch the best bits of Gogglebox featuring some of Australia's well-known personalities.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 10
The Goggleboxers gather on the couch together for the final time this season.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 9
The Goggleboxers get stuck into all the drama from the Real Housewives of Sydney, Heat and The Amazing Race Australia.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 8
It's footy Grand Final week, and the Goggleboxers are on the edge of their seats cheering on their favourite teams.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 7
The Goggleboxers get excited over the best Shark Tank pitch ever, and fall in love with the new 10 Play show 'I Kissed A Boy'.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 6
The Goggleboxers settle in for a night of The Masked Singer, Hard Quiz and The Inspired Unemployed.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 5
The Goggleboxers get their thinking caps on and try to guess which celebs are under the masks.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers get their sass on with RuPaul's Drag Race, and learn fun facts about tomato sauce on WTFAQ
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 3
Thank God for another episode of Gogglebox! The households get stuck into Mother and Son, and the brand new season of Shark Tank.