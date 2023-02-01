Gogglebox Australia Returns 8.30 Thursday, 23 February On 10 And 10 Play

The Goggleboxers will continue to provide their heart-warming, dry and delightfully honest opinions on the latest and greatest our television screens have to offer for 2023. However, while all the households return, the Silbery Family have had to make the difficult decision that Emmie, the matriarch of the family, will be stepping down from the show.

At age 94, Emmie has been part of the Gogglebox family since the three women joined Gogglebox season 3 in 2016. Kerry and Izzy will return to the couch and will be sure to regale the audience with their wisdom that the public have so fondly enjoyed over the years.

Kerry said, “The beauty of Gogglebox is that it's real and brings families together and with that, comes the reality of changes in a family. We've had to make an array of difficult decisions that are best for Emmie since her recent diagnosis with dementia. Emmie has now happily settled into an aged care facility right around the corner from both Isabelle and me.”

Izzy said: "It's been a tough few months for us all, but we want everyone to know that Emmie is in the best care and between Mum and I, we visit her almost every day. Whether it's for happy hour on Fridays or taking her dog Pelle in for cuddles, she still lights up the room, and us, with her cheeky smile. We hope by being transparent with this news, that it helps to open up the conversation about dementia and the challenges that many families sadly have to face.”

"Mum will no doubt be watching this season and despite missing her on the couch, we hope to continue to entertain our loving audience," said Kerry.

The original Gogglebox households return including cricket mad fans, The Delpechitra Family, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also ready to get stuck into their TV snacks are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon, Sarah Marie, Matty, two year old son Malik and Uncle Jad, brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic and our latest and loved household Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia.

Gogglebox Australia Premieres Thursday, 23 February At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.