Gogglebox Returns To 10 and 10 Play On Thursday, 17 August

TV Week Logie and AACTA Award-winning hit series Gogglebox Australia returns to TV screens Thursday, 17 August at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Now boasting a third nomination for Most Popular Entertainment Program at the upcoming 63rd TV Week Logie Awards, this much-loved series returns with all your favourite armchair critics. The TV lovers will continue to delight with their unique, downright honest and at times hilarious reactions to all the latest small screen offerings.

The original Gogglebox households returning include cricket mad fans, The Delpechitra Family, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon, mother, and daughter Kerry and Izzy, Matty, three-year-old son Malik and Uncle Jad, brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic and our latest and loved household Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia.

Tune in to Gogglebox on Thursday, 17 August 2023 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

Our favourite couch commentators are ready to return to their lounges to kick off season 17 of five time TV WEEK Logie Award and AACTA Award winning show, Gogglebox Australia.
The four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, returns for its 15th season on Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.
Australia’s favourite families return to the Gogglebox couch on 10 with a cast of new commentators, the M&M’S® characters.
Get your colourful socks out. Adam and Symon are set to get comfy again when Gogglebox returns on Thursday, 9 September on 10 and 10 play on demand
The Dalton's have made us laugh and cry from the very beginning, and we're looking forward to seeing them on our screens again in 2021