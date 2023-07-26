Gogglebox Returns To 10 and 10 Play On Thursday, 17 August

Now boasting a third nomination for Most Popular Entertainment Program at the upcoming 63rd TV Week Logie Awards, this much-loved series returns with all your favourite armchair critics. The TV lovers will continue to delight with their unique, downright honest and at times hilarious reactions to all the latest small screen offerings.

The original Gogglebox households returning include cricket mad fans, The Delpechitra Family, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning are best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon, mother, and daughter Kerry and Izzy, Matty, three-year-old son Malik and Uncle Jad, brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne, avid surfers and best friends Milo and Nic and our latest and loved household Kevin, Bob, Jared and Mia.

Tune in to Gogglebox on Thursday, 17 August 2023 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.