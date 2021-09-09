Meet Gogglebox Australia’s Sweet New Couch Commentators

In a global first, major commercial partner M&M’S joins the 14th season of the four-time, TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, in a truly collaborative and agile way.

Network 10, Mars Wrigley Australia, MediaCom, The&Partnership Worldwide and production company Endemol Shine Australia, have teamed up to bring the iconic M&M’S characters to the Gogglebox Australia couch. Using agile animation technology, the M&M’S characters Red and Yellow will react to key moments within the show, keeping the audiences entertained as they laugh alongside our Gogglebox families.

“We’re excited to partner with M&M’S on this season of Gogglebox Australia on 10," Lisa Squillace, National Sales Director, 10 ViacomCBS said. "With such an innovative campaign that aligns with the show without being in it. The M&M’S partnership leverages the Gogglebox Australia IP across broadcast, social media and on demand platforms, bringing the fun to every touchpoint for an impactful 360-degree campaign.

“We love finding daring partners who want to do things differently, and we’ve found that with the Mars Wrigley Australia team. They have thought outside the box (or TV set) with us to create something fun and entertaining for audiences.” she added.

Ben Hill, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Australia, echoed Lisa's sentiment: “We are incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to welcome our favourite M&M’S characters to the loungerooms of Australia to share their witty opinions, just like the Gogglebox cast.”

Ayesha Kiely, Content & Partnerships Director, MediaCom Australia, added: “We believe in the power and value of relevance to drive growth for our clients. This fantastic partnership with Gogglebox and M&M’S has the key ingredients of cultural, platform and personal relevance in spades and we could not be more excited to see it come to life!”

So, how do the characters come to life, you ask?

“To produce it, we teamed up with global production studio, The Mill, the team behind Mill MASCOT, a proprietary agile animation solution that allows us to animate the M&M’S characters individually and in real-time without the need for time consuming and complex rendering or compositing," Jim Stump, Creative Director, The&Partnership Worldwide explains.

With the help of this virtual production technology, a live performer brings artistry and expertise to ensure each of our characters’ unique personalities and mannerisms are captured.”

Catch the Gogglebox families, 9:00 Thursday on 10 and 10 play on demand