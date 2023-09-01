Highlights
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 5
The Goggleboxers get their thinking caps on and try to guess which celebs are under the masks.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers get their sass on with RuPaul's Drag Race, and learn fun facts about tomato sauce on WTFAQ
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 3
Thank God for another episode of Gogglebox! The households get stuck into Mother and Son, and the brand new season of Shark Tank.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 18, Episode 2
The Goggleboxers remember Sir Michael Parkinson, and get invested in an intense auction on Location, Location, Location.