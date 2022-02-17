Gogglebox

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

The four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, returns for its 15th season on Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Australia’s favourite households will limber up to return to their couches following the special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia. The Goggleboxers are back again to share their hilarious, heart-warming, dry and delightfully honest opinions on the latest and greatest our television screens have to offer for 2022.

The Delpechitra Family are back! As one of the original Gogglebox households, Patrick, Tracey, and their children Wendel, Vestal and Ethan make a welcome return after having to sit out last season due to lockdown.

“We missed the quality family time that came with filming. We also missed the people we get to work with when making the show, some of whom we've known from season one, and we missed having an excuse for watching a bizarre range of TV shows. It feels awesome to be back, we are all super excited,” Vestal said.

The Silbery family will also be reunited once again as three generations of women on the couch with Isabelle, who had to sit out last season due to lockdown, joining grandmother Emmie and mum Kerry once again.

Sarah Marie, Matty and two-year-old Malik will welcome ‘Uncle’ Jad back into their loungeroom. Best mates and larrikins, Adam and Symon return having both made major life announcements since we last saw them on the couch, with Adam looking forward to becoming a dad, and Symon, a husband.

The original households are back on the couch to take up their roles as couch commentators, including dealers of indigenous art Mick and Di, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight knit family of four The Daltons. Also returning are brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne and avid surfers and flatmates Milo and Nic.

Kaday and Chantel and The Elias Family have unfortunately farewelled Gogglebox Australia ahead of the upcoming season.

