Melbourne City FC

The first team in the competition’s history to win four Championship titles

Melbourne City FC compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

Founded in 2009 as Melbourne Heart FC, the club competed under that name from its inaugural 2010–11 season until they were rebranded in mid-2014 by the City Football Group (CFG). Their home stadium is AAMI Park.

The Club was inspired by a vision for a broad-based community team, celebrating cultural diversity and sporting passion through football.

Melbourne City FC commenced its inaugural Westfield W-League campaign in October 2015, after Football Federation Australia confirmed the Club’s application for entry into the women’s domestic competition in May 2015.

In their inaugural season, the team completed the season with a 100 per cent record, winning 12 consecutive league matches and clinching the Premier’s Plate and securing an historic double, winning the 2016 Grand Final.

In 2017, they made history again when they won the Grand Final for a second consecutive year; the first team in the competition to win back-to-back titles. In 2018, the team went one further, entering the realms of sporting elite in completing a fairy-tale three-peat under the direction of former City captain, Patrick Kisnorbo.

In 2020, City re-wrote the record books under Head Coach Rado Vidosic, becoming the first team in the competition’s history to win four Championship titles after they secured their second invincible season with the Premiership and Championship double after defeating Sydney FC 1-0 at AAMI Park in the 2019/20 Grand Final.

