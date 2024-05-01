Liberty A-League Grand Final Preview

The countdown to the 2023/24 Liberty A-League Grand Final is drawing closer with Melbourne City set to host Sydney FC in the must watch showdown live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

It has been a two horse between the two Grand Finalists throughout the season, with City pipping their rivals to the Premiership on the final day following an uncharacteristically poor run by the Sky Blues.

Both sides have enjoyed a smooth run into the Grand Final with Ante Juric's side having gone head to head with Central Coast Mariners while Premiers Melbourne City met Newcastle Jets over two legs.

Liberty A-League Semi Finals Review

Mackenzie Hawkesby was the star of the show for the Sky Blues over the two legs as they overcame the Mariners 2-1 on aggregate with the midfielder on hand to score both of her side's goals.

It was a relatively more straightforward passage for City who cruised past the Jets 6-0 on aggregate. Coming out on top 3-0 in front of a packed house in Maitland before repeating that score line at home a week later.

There will be an abundance of talented players taking to the pitch this Saturday afternoon however there will be a select few which have the capability to snatch the victory for their respective side.

Hawkesby's form heading into the Grand Final makes her one to watch, while their front three featuring Matildas star Cortnee Vine, Princess Ibini and rising star Indiana Dos Santos will prove difficult to contain in the attacking third.

City seemed to have stepped it up a gear as the campaign progressed and showed their class against the Jets with six different scorers getting on the scoresheet throughout the two legs.

The attacking prowess of Hannah Wilkinson and Daniela Galic is a tried and tested success while further back , they have the experienced Rhianna Pollicina marshalling the midfield with legendary Brazilian Barbara in between the sticks.

In their two meetings this season, it is Dario Vidosic's side who hold the advantage after coming out on top 3-2 in Sydney back in November, while the second clash ended goalless.

The odds may be stacked in Sydney's favour as they gear up for their seventh consecutive Grand Final but they will be coming up against an incredibly determined City side who will be targeting their first title since 2020.

Watch the Liberty A-League Grand Final from 1530 AEST this Saturday live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

A-League Women: Important Links