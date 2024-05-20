Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Friday 24 May is shaping up to be an unforgettable day of football as we look forward to both A-League All Stars sides going head to head against Newcastle United and Arsenal live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.
We have a blockbuster encounter that will see former Gunners coach Joe Montemurro come up against his former side as he takes charge of the A-League All Stars Women.
There will be a number of familiar faces taking centre stage in this clash with CommBank Matildas trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross all set to feature for the North London club.
- Preview: Tottenham vs Newcastle live and free on 10 Play
- A-League All Stars live and free on 10 Play this Friday
They have tied up third place in the Women's Super League which has ensured that they will be playing Champions League football next season.
The A-League All Stars Women will feature some of the top names in the Liberty A-League with Alex Chidiac, Hannah Wilkinson and Cortnee Vine set to line up for the inaugural All Stars side this Friday night.
- Sport in May on 10 Play
- Football on 10 Play: April Review
- Preliminary A-League All Stars Men Squad announced for clash with Premier League heavyweights
- A-League All Stars Women squad confirmed for showdown with Arsenal Women FC
Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play
|Date
|Time (AEST)
|Event
|Location
|Watch
|22 May
|1900-2215, kick off 1945
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 May
|1630-1930, kick off 1705
|Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men
|Marvel Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+
|24 May
|1930-2230, kick off 2005
|Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women
|Marvel Stadium
|Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+