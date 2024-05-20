Preview: Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women

Friday 24 May is shaping up to be an unforgettable day of football as we look forward to both A-League All Stars sides going head to head against Newcastle United and Arsenal live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play.

We have a blockbuster encounter that will see former Gunners coach Joe Montemurro come up against his former side as he takes charge of the A-League All Stars Women.

There will be a number of familiar faces taking centre stage in this clash with CommBank Matildas trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross all set to feature for the North London club.

They have tied up third place in the Women's Super League which has ensured that they will be playing Champions League football next season.

The A-League All Stars Women will feature some of the top names in the Liberty A-League with Alex Chidiac, Hannah Wilkinson and Cortnee Vine set to line up for the inaugural All Stars side this Friday night.

Global Football Week Melbourne: Live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch 22 May 1900-2215, kick off 1945 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1630-1930, kick off 1705 Newcastle United vs A-League All Stars Men Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+ 24 May 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Arsenal Women vs A-League All Stars Women Marvel Stadium Watch live and free on 10 Bold, 10 Play, and Paramount+

