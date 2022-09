Circuit of the Americas

This circuit is in Austin, Texas. It was built in 2010.

The course is 5.487 km in length with 20 turns.

Each year it hosts the F1, MotoGP and IndyCar races. It also holds X Games, karting, major music concerts and many other events.

The circuit played host to the V8 Supercars in 2013 for the Austin 400.