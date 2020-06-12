BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

Eseries Round 9 - Tracks

Michigan International Speedway - details on the track for Round 9

Michigan International Speedway

Located in Brooklyn, Michigan this track opened in 1968.

It is mainly a NASCAR track and is the fastest track in that racing code. Typical speeds are 320 km/h around this track. The facilities include a road course that was designed by Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss.

During the 1970’s to 1999 the speedway was owned by Penske, one of Scott McLaughlin’s current main sponsors.

It is 3.2 km in length with 18 degree banking. The venue can hold 56,000 motorsport fans.

