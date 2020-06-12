Eseries Round 7 - Tracks

Charlotte Motor Speedway

This north Carolina race track opened in 1960. Worldwide Daytona may be more well known but Charlotte is considered to be ‘America’s Home for Racing’ of NASCAR. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is located here.

The speedway hosts many different races throughout the year but the main ones are the NASCAR All-Star Race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400 and the Coca-Cola 600.

In 1992 it became the first modern superspeedway to host night racing.

The track is 2.4 km in length with banked walls. 84,000 fans can fit in the venue. There are five different courses in the complex.

Daytona International Speedway

Opened in 1959 this is a 4.02 km tri-oval course with 18 degree and 31 degree banks. It is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, USA.

It also has a 5.73 km in length with 12 turns sports car course that the Eseries will be using.

It holds the world renown Daytona 500, as well as the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Daytona 200 for motorcycles.

Tom Cruise fans will remember this circuit from his 1990 movie, ‘Days of Thunder’.