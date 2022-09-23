Sign in to watch this video
BP Supercars All Stars eSeries: Round 10
Sport
The full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing in the virtual world for the BP Supercars eSeries. Round 10 from Oran Park and Mount Panorama, NSW.
Rounds
Interviews: Part Three
Interviews: Part Two
Interviews: Part One
Track Talk
Articles
Galleries
About the Show
While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until June, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.
The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds from April 8.
Catch the rounds LIVE Wednesday nights on 10 play from 7pm to 9pm AEST. Events are then replayed Saturdays on Bold and 10 play, 1pm -3pm for the next ten weeks. Check the schedule here.
Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.