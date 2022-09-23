BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

BP Supercars All Stars eSeries: Round 10
NC | Sport

Air Date: Sat 13 Jun 2020

The full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing in the virtual world for the BP Supercars eSeries. Round 10 from Oran Park and Mount Panorama, NSW.

Video
Rounds

Highlights: Part Two

Highlights

Interviews: Part Three

Interviews: Part Two

Interviews: Part One

Track Talk

Rig & Tech Talk

Articles

Galleries

2020

About the Show

While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until June, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds from April 8.

Catch the rounds LIVE Wednesday nights on 10 play from 7pm to 9pm AEST. Events are then replayed Saturdays on Bold and 10 play, 1pm -3pm for the next ten weeks. Check the schedule here.

Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.