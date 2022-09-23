While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until June, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds from April 8.

Catch the rounds LIVE Wednesday nights on 10 play from 7pm to 9pm AEST. Events are then replayed Saturdays on Bold and 10 play, 1pm -3pm for the next ten weeks. Check the schedule here.

Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.