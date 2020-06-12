Eseries Round 8 - Tracks

Phillip Island

Phillip Island, in Victoria, Australia, first hosted motor racing back in 1928. The circuit in its current configuration was first raced in 1956. The track has been closed several times over the years, mainly due to financial difficulties or the track being in disrepair. In the 1980s the track was finally upgraded when the bridge from the mainland was upgraded, allowing proper machinery to cross to the island and lay a proper surface.

Over the years the 4.445 km track with 12 turns has hosted the Australian Touring Car Championship which became V8 Supercars, the MotoGP and the Superbike World Championships

The weather is always a factor in any race held at Phillip Island. Being on the coast of Victoria, there is always four seasons in one day.

The third corner is named after Casey Stoner, the Australian two-time MotoGP World Champion. He won six consecutive Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island from 2007 to 2012.

Interlagos

Opening in 1940 this course is in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The track is 4.309 km in length with 15 turns.

It has hosted the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix since 1973.

The course is also known as Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, after Carlos Pace, the Brazilian F1 driver who died in a plane crash in 1977.

Drivers like the circuit as it’s a throwback to the old style of racetracks.

Road cycling events are also held there due to the hilly nature of the track.