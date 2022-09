Spa

Located in Belgium this is one of the world’s oldest road courses, opening in 1921. In its early days the course was the fastest road circuit in Europe.

It hosts the F1 Belgium Grand Prix, as well as the Uniroyal Fun Cup 25 Hours of Spa, which is one of the longest motor races.

The circuit is 7.004 km in length with 19 turns.

In 1950, Fangio won the first ever Formula One Belgian GP.

Over the years, it has also been used as part of the Tour De France.