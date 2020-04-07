2020 Supercars Eseries Schedule

While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until further notice, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.
The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds. The LIVE events will stream each Wednesday night on 10 play 7pm to 9pm AEST. Replays will be broadcast the following Saturday on BOLD and streamed on 10 play, 1pm to 3pm .
Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.
- The 10 play stream for the LIVE event each Wednesday from 7pm AEST is here (Web and Mobile Web only)
- The 10 play stream for the Replay each Saturday on BOLD from 1pm is here
|Round
|Date
|Watch
|Event
|Format
|Round One
|Apr 8, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Phillip Island and Monza
|iRacing
|Apr 11, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Phillip Island and Monza
|iRacing
|Round Two
|Apr 15, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Silverstone and Barcelona
|iRacing
|Apr 18, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Silverstone and Barcelona
|iRacing
|Round Three
|Apr 22, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Mount Panorama
|iRacing
|Apr 25, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Mount Panorama
|iRacing
|Round Four
|Apr 29, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Montreal and Watkins Glen
|iRacing
|May 2, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Montreal and Watkins Glen
|iRacing
|Round Five
|May 6, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Spa
|iRacing
|May 9, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Spa
|iRacing
|Round Six
|May 13, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Circuit of the Americas
|iRacing
|May 16, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Circuit of the Americas
|iRacing
|Round Seven
|May 20, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona Speedway
|iRacing
|May 23, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona Speedway
|iRacing
|Round Eight
|May 27, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Phillip Island and Autodromo Carlos Pace
|iRacing
|May 30, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Phillip Island and Autodromo Carlos Pace
|iRacing
|Round Nine
|Jun 3, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Michigan International Speedway
|iRacing
|Jun 6, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Michigan International Speedway
|iRacing
|Round Ten
|Jun 10, 1900-2100
|LIVE on 10 play
|Oran Park and Mount Panorama
|iRacing
|Jun 13, 1300-1500
|Replay on BOLD and 10 play
|Oran Park and Mount Panorama
|iRacing