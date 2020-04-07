2020 Supercars Eseries Schedule

While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until further notice, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds. The LIVE events will stream each Wednesday night on 10 play 7pm to 9pm AEST. Replays will be broadcast the following Saturday on BOLD and streamed on 10 play, 1pm to 3pm .

Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.