BP Supercars All Stars Eseries

2020 Supercars Eseries Schedule

Wednesday nights LIVE on 10 play 7pm to 9pm AEST and replayed Saturdays on Bold and 10 play 1pm -3pm

While there’ll be no Supercars Championship action until further notice, the full cast of Supercars stars will still be racing.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place via the iRacing computer simulation platform, running over approximately 10 rounds. The LIVE events will stream each Wednesday night on 10 play 7pm to 9pm AEST. Replays will be broadcast the following Saturday on BOLD and streamed on 10 play, 1pm to 3pm .

Supercars drivers will contest the races from their respective homes, with a champion to be awarded at the end of the series.

  • The 10 play stream for the LIVE event each Wednesday from 7pm AEST is here (Web and Mobile Web only)
  • The 10 play stream for the Replay each Saturday on BOLD from 1pm is here
 Round  Date  Watch  Event  Format
 Round One Apr 8, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Phillip Island and Monza iRacing
Apr 11, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Phillip Island and Monza iRacing
 Round Two Apr 15, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Silverstone and Barcelona iRacing
Apr 18, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Silverstone and Barcelona iRacing
 Round Three Apr 22, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Mount Panorama iRacing
Apr 25, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Mount Panorama iRacing
 Round Four Apr 29, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Montreal and Watkins Glen iRacing
May 2, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Montreal and Watkins Glen iRacing
 Round Five May 6, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Spa iRacing
May 9, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Spa iRacing
 Round Six May 13, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Circuit of the Americas iRacing
May 16, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Circuit of the Americas iRacing
 Round Seven May 20, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona Speedway iRacing
May 23, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona Speedway iRacing
 Round Eight May 27, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Phillip Island and Autodromo Carlos Pace iRacing
May 30, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Phillip Island and Autodromo Carlos Pace iRacing
 Round Nine Jun 3, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Michigan International Speedway iRacing
Jun 6, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Michigan International Speedway iRacing
 Round Ten Jun 10, 1900-2100 LIVE on 10 play Oran Park and Mount Panorama iRacing
Jun 13, 1300-1500 Replay on BOLD and 10 play Oran Park and Mount Panorama iRacing
